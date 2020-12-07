Body found on conveyor belt at Creedmoor recycling center identified

The Travis County Sheriff's Office has identified the body that was found on a conveyor belt at a recycling center in Creedmoor on December 3.

The body of 62-year-old Randall Shinault, who officials say was a transient, was found at around 9:45 a.m. on December 3 as employees were sorting materials at the center located on FM 1327.

Photo of Randall Shinault from October 2020 courtesy the Travis County Sheriff's Office.

Officials say that an investigation into a cause of death and how his body ultimately ended up at the recycling center continues. They say that evidence that has been collected so far doesn't definitively indicate foul play was involved but it also hasn't ruled it out. The case is still being considered as a suspicious death.

TCSO is asking anyone who knew Shinault and may have information about his whereabouts the days prior to December 3rd to call the TCSO tip line at 512-854-1444.