Body of missing Austin man possibly found in eastern Williamson County

The Williamson County Sheriff's Office says it's found a body in eastern Williamson County.

Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody says that the body was located near CR 328 in Granger and that the description does match that of missing Austin man Mark Yarbrough but that the exact identity has not been confirmed.

The body was located sometime this morning while deputies were out searching.

Yarbrough, 63, was last seen on CR 327, near CR 161, around 5 a.m. on Monday, July 27. Deputies believe that 63-year-old Mark Yarbrough may have become disoriented while traveling in a rural area of Williamson County.

A press conference is scheduled for around 4 p.m.

