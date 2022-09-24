Boil water notice issued for Plum Creek water system in Hays County

A boil water notice has been issued for Plum Creek water system customers in eastern Hays County.

The notice is due to a water main break causing a service outage to some customers on the east side of I-35 and affected neighborhoods include Green Pastures, Rolling Hills, Windy Hills, and Dove Hills.

Bacteriological samples will be collected as soon as conditions improve, and the utility would cancel the notice at that time, says Texas Water Utilities.

During this notice, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. Residents can also purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.

Once the boil water notice is no longer in effect, the public water system will issue a notice to customers.

Customers with questions can contact SouthWest Water Company at 1-866-654-7992.