Border authorities seize counterfeit designer clothes worth more than $2M

article

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers said they seized counterfeit designer shawls and dresses worth more than $2 million at the Port of Norfolk due to trademark violations.

CBP said a shipment destined for Ohio was detained in April and prompted an examination. A total of 1,120 garments were seized including women’s slips.

The items were falsely marked as Louis Vuitton, Gucci, and Apple. A CBP trade specialist said the counterfeit clothing if real had a Manufacturers Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) value of $2,372,490.00.

RELATED: Border Patrol seizes $18M of meth in single bust on Mexican truck driver entering Texas

"CBP is charged with enforcing trade laws, and we continue to devote substantial resources to target, intercept, detain, seize and forfeit shipments of goods that violate these laws," Mark J Laria, CBP Area Port Director, said in a news release.

Data from the agency shows that handbags, wallets, apparel, footwear, watches, jewelry, and consumer electronics are at higher risk of being counterfeited.

They advised consumers from purchasing low-quality goods from online-third party sellers saying that it’s "dangerous and puts buyers at risk of safety hazards."

CBP outlines these tips for consumers:

Purchase goods directly from the trademark holder or from authorized retailers.

When shopping online, read seller reviews and check for a working U.S. phone number and an address that can be used to contact the seller.

Review CBP’s E-Commerce Counterfeit Awareness Guide for Consumers

Remember that if the price of a product seems too good to be true, it probably is

Consumers can report counterfeit products to CBP’s online e-Allegations portal or call 1-800-BE-ALERT.

Advertisement

This story was reported from Los Angeles.