Candlelight vigil held at City Hall for fallen officer

A candlelight vigil was held at City Hall in downtown Austin this evening honoring Officer Jorge Pastore, who was killed in an officer-involved shooting early Saturday morning.

Dozens of first responders, community members and local leaders gathered to express their grief, and to show support for other members of law enforcement.

A memorial for Officer Pastore was set up along Second Street, where people could leave uplifting notes for the Austin Police Department as they cope with this tragic loss.

Organizers of the vigil say they hope Austinites are reminded of the sacrifices made every day by first responders who risk their lives to protect the community.

"We need to come together as a community and show our officers support, to show that we stand together regardless of what political views are out there," Sandy Ramirez McNaul, an organizer, said. "We really just want safe streets and a safe community for everyone. Everybody deserves that."

RELATED

"(Officers) deserve our respect," McNaul said. "We should honor the fact that they get out every day and do this work that sometimes goes without acknowledgment. Enough is enough."

A memorial outside of Austin police headquarters is set up as other first responders and Austin community members share their condolences with the family and friends of the fallen officer.

The 100 Club of central Texas is taking donations for Officer Pastore's family. Donations can be made here.