Capital Metro to resume most services Tuesday morning

Capital Metro say they plan to resume most services from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16, with exception of the services mentioned below. Until service resumes, resources will be used to support emergency operations with our City of Austin partners to transport people between shelters and other support as needed.

The following Capital Metro services will not be in service tomorrow:

No MetroRail service

No Rail Connector service (Routes 465 and 466)

No MetroExpress service (Routes 935, 982, 985, and 990)

No Flyer route service (Routes 103, 105, 111, 135, 142 and 171)

No Round Rock service (Routes 50, 51, 150 and 152)

No Lago Visa Feeder (Route 214)

No Pickup service

No UT Shuttle Service

Randy Clarke, CapMetro CEO, took to Twitter posting a video in which he says they are resuming service "as best we can" Tuesday morning. Clarke also adds that priority will be given to city emergency operations.

