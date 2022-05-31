Catalytic converter thefts reported at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport

Catalytic converter thefts have been reported at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS).

AUS said they received three reports of catalytic converter thefts within 24 hours at the airport parking lots. One call was received Monday night, and two others were received on Tuesday.

Lots F and D had two thefts, airport officials said.

The airport said the best way to determine if catalytic converter thefts are on the rise at AUS is to see how many police reports have been filed. However, AUS wasn't able to pull catalytic converter theft complaints from the AUS parking call logs or main airport call logs.

Airport officials released a statement on the thefts:

Advertisement

"Our ABIA Parking representatives patrol all our lots and garages to respond to customers in need of assistance and will alert the police if they witness a crime, such a vehicle theft, in progress. Customers are encouraged to call Austin Police Department or Airport Communications at (512) 530 – 2242 if they notice suspicious behavior at the airport. We have APD officers stationed at the airport and an APD office located on the airport property. If a customer arrives back to the airport and finds their catalytic converter stolen from their vehicle, we ask that they call Austin Police Department directly to file a police report."