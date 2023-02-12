Cedar Park police on scene of a SWAT situation

Law enforcement officials are on scene of a SWAT situation in Cedar Park.

Cedar Park police say there is a barricaded subject in the 400 block of Marigold Lane.

Police and members of the Central Texas Regional SWAT Team are on scene right now.

Investigators have not said what the person is wanted for. However, they do say that this is an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the public.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.