Cedar Park prepares for potential lawsuit from sexual assault victim

The city of Cedar Park said it is prepared to defend itself against a potential lawsuit.

It has to do with a sexual assault involving one of its former police officers.

The backstory:

In May 2023, former Cedar Park police officer Keco Motton was accused of sexually assaulting a woman while on duty.

According to the arrest affidavit, Motton was working as a patrol officer when he responded to a disturbance call where the victim was having issues with her husband. He spoke with the victim and left.

Later, Motton made arrangements to meet the victim at a community park to give her some items she was asking for. The two met, with the victim in her car and Motton outside the driver's door. Motton then suggested the woman take photos of injuries she had sustained on her thighs. When the victim pulled down her pants below her knees to take the pictures, Motton began touching her inappropriately, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit said Motton then allegedly followed the victim to a nearby business and suggested she go into the restroom to check for bruises on her back. Motton allegedly followed her into the bathroom and grabbed her when she lifted the back of her shirt, trying to get her to lower her pants. The victim pulled her clothes back and walked out of the bathroom and the business, the affidavit said.

A representative for the city said Motton was placed on administrative leave and the Texas Rangers started investigating.

"This criminal is fully to blame for his crime," Cedar Park Director of Communications and Engagement Fran Irwin said.

"Based on their investigation, the Texas Rangers arrested Mr. Motton the very next day, he admitted his wrongdoing, he resigned before we could terminate him, and then later took his own life," Irwin added.

Victim to sue the City of Cedar Park

What they're saying:

The attorneys for the victim are now saying they’re going to sue the city. They claim the policies under Cedar Park Police Chief Mike Harmon encouraged sexual assaults by ignoring and refusing to investigate prior complaints from other women.

"Cedar Park PD knew about this for years, and by encouraged, we mean they had a sexual predator on the loose for years and did nothing about it while knowing about it," Attorney Jarrod Smith said.

They’re demanding $5 million.

"The lawyers have not threatened to sue the criminal or his estate. Instead, they demand that city taxpayers pay them. Because these lawyers are blaming someone other than the man who committed this horrible crime, we will defend our city against this improper lawsuit," Irwin said.

"The city's basically saying they want us to go after his wife and children instead of the city of Cedar Park, the police department at Cedar Park, who knew about this for years and covered it up for years. That's what people have to understand. There are more than one, two, three, four, five, there are a lot of women that are involved. Other women that have come forward to us during our investigation," Smith said.

What's next:

The attorneys for the victim said they plan to file the lawsuit on Wednesday, April 30.

"They're forcing our hand here. They're basically saying, go ahead, file your lawsuit. Our client doesn't want to go through years of litigation, but that's what they're putting her through. But they've also put women through a lot more things," Smith said.