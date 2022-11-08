Cedar Park resident wins $1 million Powerball prize

One lucky Cedar Park resident won $1 million in the Powerball lottery drawing on October 31.

The anonymous winner just claimed their prize.

Lotto officials say they bought the winning ticket at Reserve By Camco on Cluck Creek Trail in Cedar Park.

The second-tier winning Quick Pick ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn (13-19-36-39-59), but not the red Powerball number (13).

Powerball Grand Prizes currently start at $20 million and roll until the jackpot is won.

The most recent Powerball jackpot reached a record-breaking $2.04 billion.

Last night's winning numbers were delayed due to processing issues with a participating lottery.

But the winning numbers were finally shared today: white balls 10, 33, 41, 47, and 56, and the red Powerball 10.

Drawings are broadcast each Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:12 p.m. CT.

The Texas Lottery began in 1992 and has generated $35.7 billion in revenue for the state.

Since 1997, the Texas Lottery has contributed $29.8 billion to the Foundation School Fund, which supports public education in Texas.

The Texas Lottery has also contributed more than $194 million for programs supporting Texas veterans.