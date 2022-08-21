Flood Watch issued for several Central Texas counties ahead of forecasted thunderstorms

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Flood Watch for several Central Texas counties.

The watch will be in effect from Monday, August 22 at 1 p.m. to Tuesday, August 23 at 7 a.m.

Numerous rain showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop Monday afternoon, resulting in possible flooding of rivers, creeks, and low-water crossings.

The following counties are under the Flood Watch:

Bell

Blanco

Burnet

Gillespie

Hays

Lampasas

Llano

Milam

Travis

Williamson

Additional areas may become flooded due to locally heavy rainfall. Flooding is possible at underpasses and in poor drainage and urban areas. Rivers may also rise to bankfull or into minor flooding, according to the NWS.

The NWS wants to remind the public to practice flood safety, and to "turn around, don't drown." It takes just six inches of fast moving water to knock over an adult, and just 12 inches of rushing water to carry away most cars.

To learn more about flood safety, click here.

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP. The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling. Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms.