Central Texas Food Bank holding food distribution event Monday night

The Central Texas Food Bank is holding another food distribution event tonight to help people without power as a result of the ice storm.

They will be at the Delco Activity Center from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 6 handing out meals to people in need.

The Central Texas Food Bank served more than 1,000 households at distributions on Feb. 4.

They say many people who have never accessed their services have needed them now because of spoiled food, home repair costs, and lost wages due to business closures that put families already struggling to make ends meet over the edge.

The Delco Activity Center is located at 4601 Pecan Brook Dr., Austin, TX 78724.

If you’re not in need and able to help with donations or by volunteering at the Food Bank during this time, the Central Texas Food Bank says it could really use your help. Go to centraltexasfoodbank.org to donate or volunteer.