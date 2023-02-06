The Spring-like warming trend continues today even if the skies won't be as sunny.

Cloudy, dreary and foggy start to the day but we will finish it partly cloudy, warm and windy. Highs will rebound into the 70s again.

We will have a southerly wind of 15 to 25 mph today and tonight leading the charge for the warm-up and also getting atmosphere ready to go to produce rain as the moisture increases.

Tracking the next Western Low and it's scheduled to arrive late Tuesday and early Wednesday increasing the rain chances.