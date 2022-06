article

A child was found inside a vehicle believed to have been left for several hours in northeast Houston, according to Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Precinct 3 units were dispatched to the 13700 block of Blair Hill Ln. on Monday afternoon.

The child, believed to be 5 years old, was pronounced dead at the scene.

HCSO Investigators are enroute to the scene.

This story is developing and will be updated accordingly.