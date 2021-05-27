Expand / Collapse search

LIVE: CHP in pursuit of vehicle near South LA

Published 
California
FOX 7 Austin

LOS ANGELES - The California Highway Patrol is in pursuit of a vehicle in the South LA area. 

The suspect’s vehicle, a red Honda, failed to yield to officers and a pursuit ensued. 

The suspect was seen driving on the wrong side of the road, squeezing through traffic, driving on the sidewalk and blowing through red lights. 

pursuit-52722.jpg

The suspect drove on surface streets through parts of Bell Gardens, Huntington Park, and Compton.

A woman was seen in the passenger seat however, it is not known if that passenger was a suspect or not. 

