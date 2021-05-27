LIVE: CHP in pursuit of vehicle near South LA

The California Highway Patrol is in pursuit of a vehicle in the South LA area.

The suspect’s vehicle, a red Honda, failed to yield to officers and a pursuit ensued.

The suspect was seen driving on the wrong side of the road, squeezing through traffic, driving on the sidewalk and blowing through red lights.

The suspect drove on surface streets through parts of Bell Gardens, Huntington Park, and Compton.

A woman was seen in the passenger seat however, it is not known if that passenger was a suspect or not.

