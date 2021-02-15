City of Pflugerville public water system issues boil water notice

The City of Pflugerville issued a boil water notice Monday advising customers of their public water system to boil any water prior to consumption. This comes after power outages caused their water distribution pressures to fall.

The city says due to a prolonged power outage at the water treatment plant that has caused water distribution pressures to fall below 20 psi, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the City of Pflugerville public water system to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc).

Officials add that children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions. To ensure the destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes. When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public water system officials say they will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes. Once the boil water notice is no longer in effect, the public water system will also issue a notice to customers that rescinds the boil water notice

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

The city is asking that you please share this information with all the other people who drink this water, especially those who may not have received this notice directly (for example, people in apartments, nursing homes, schools, and businesses).

Advertisement

The City of Pflugerville has been actively working with Oncor, the electric service provider for the area to get an estimated timeline of when repairs will be made and when they should expect to see power restored to the water treatment plant to allow them to properly treat water again which will allow the City to bring water distribution pressures back to their normal levels.

As the city does not currently have an estimated time for repairs to be made to the electric infrastructure, they recommend gathering two gallons of potable water for every member of your household for a 72-hour period. The city recommends doing this by collecting water dripping from your faucets to prevent freezing.

If you have questions concerning this matter, the city says you may contact Brandon Pritchett at 512-990-6402 or brandonp@pflugervilletx.gov.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP. The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling. Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms