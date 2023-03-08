City to install temporary solar lighting on trail near Rainey St. by Friday

The City of Austin is planning to install temporary solar lighting on the trail near Rainey Street by Friday, March 10, the first day of South by Southwest.

This comes after family and friends of those who died or were severely injured near the Lady Bird Lake Trail spoke to members of the Austin City Council in February to beg for change.

According to a memo from Austin Parks and Recreation, the City will install temporary lights in four locations between the Rainey Street trailhead and the trail-side boat launch near I-35 and East Ave.

The memo says, "While solar lighting is an effective immediate response, a thick tree canopy limits opportunities for solar lighting" so they will also install a split rail fence barrier between the Trail and the lake's shoreline. If they can't get it done by Friday, they'll install another barrier as a short-term remedy.

PARD will also install directional and informational safety signage in the area.

The City is also planning to make permanent infrastructure improvements in the area.

The Trail Conservancy (TTC) plans to launch a Rainey Street Trailhead Project at the corner of Rainey Steet and Cummings. The project will include signage, a kiosk, improved lighting and other site improvements.

PARD will lead a project management team to develop a permanent infrastructure plan. They plan to consider and recommend hard-wired lighting options, cameras installation, fencing options, signage and safety beacon installation.

The plan is anticipated by June 2023.