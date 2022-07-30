Clear Alert issued for man last seen in Round Rock

article

A Clear Alert has been issued for a man last seen in Round Rock Saturday evening.

23-year-old William Forney was last seen in the 200 block of Bass Pro Drive in Round Rock at 5:12 p.m. on July 30. He is described as a white male, 6' and 155 lbs with brown hair and green eyes.

Forney was last seen wearing a T-shirt and shorts and New Balance tennis shoes.

Anyone with any information on Forney's whereabouts is asked to call the Southlake Police Department at 817-743-4522.