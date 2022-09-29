Damage on Texas State Capitol grounds; small vehicle appears to be cause

Damage can be seen on the Texas State Capitol grounds, and it appears to be the cause of someone driving a small vehicle onto the property.

A fence on the ground has been damaged and there appears to be a guard pole missing.

Small tire tracks can also be seen on the grass. The tracks go by the cannon at the front of the Capitol.

It's not clear when the damage was caused.

FOX 7 Austin has contacted the Texas Department of Public Safety and the State Preservation Board for comment on the incident and is waiting for a response.

This story will be updated as details are made available.