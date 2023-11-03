DC's acting chief technology officer arrested

A member of D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser's administration has been arrested.

Police say Dr. Christopher Rodriguez, D.C.'s acting chief technology officer, is facing charges in connection to a fight he had with his wife where he allegedly pushed her to the ground.

The incident, according to the police report, happened at 11:30 Wednesday night. When the responding officers asked the alleged victim if she required assistance from DC Safe – the District's crisis intervention agency for domestic violence – Mrs. Rodriguez refused.

Dr. Christopher Rodriguez was recently appointed assistant city administrator and acting chief technology officer. Dr. Rodriguez was tasked with ensuring D.C. Government was both modern and efficient.

Dr. Rodriguez was promoted to assistant city administrator and acting chief technology officer in October. He previously worked as the director of the Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency from 2017 to 2023.

The Mayor's Office told FOX 5 Friday that Dr. Rodriguez is now on administrative leave.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.