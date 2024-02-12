Deadly wreck on US 183; road closed

One person has died and another has been injured in a crash in Southeast Austin.

Austin-Travis County EMS says they responded to a vehicle rescue around 3 a.m. Monday at 6900-7319 S US 183 near Planeview Drive.

One patient died the other was pinned in. Medics administered blood and took the patient to Dell Seton with potentially life-threatening injuries.

All northbound and southbound lanes of US 183 are closed at FM 812.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

Watch Good Day Austin for live traffic updates: