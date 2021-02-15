Del Valle High School opens as temporary shelter amid power outages

article

Del Valle High School has been assigned as a temporary shelter as winter storms, freezing temperatures, and power outages continue to affect the region.

Travis County Fire Rescue tweeted that those planning to drive to DVHS should be mindful of their surrounding and use extreme precaution. Fuentes also added residents will need to enter the building through the back.

Shelters at Palmer Events Center for adults and Downtown Salvation Army Shelter for families also remain open.

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP. The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling. Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms.