Did you see it? B-52 bomber on the move from Arizona to Oklahoma City

A piece of American history is on the move, and it has been spotted across parts of the Mesa and Gilbert area.

A B-52 bomber plane is being moved from a boneyard in Pima County to a new home in Oklahoma City.

The plane was built in 1961 and taken out of commission in 2008. A spokesperson with Boneyard Safari said the B-52 was used during the Cold War as part of the Nuclear Deterrent Force.

It took about four months to disassemble to plane and get it ready for the move.

B52 in the East Valley

The plane is being taken to a Boeing facility where it will be used to help develop the next generation of B-52s.

Maricopa County judge Jordan Ray spotted it near Gilbert and Warner Roads while on his break.

"My first thought was, What in the world is going on here?'" said Ray. "Then as it got closer, it was obvious it was a fuselage and my next thought was, ‘What kind of airplane is this?’"

Ray said the plane was so large, workers had to temporarily take down street signs to avoid hitting them.

The route will take it through Payson and Show Low next, and the entire trip will take about three weeks.

