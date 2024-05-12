Warrant issued in south Austin animal cruelty case: APD

11 dogs were found dead in a creek in South Austin in April. Now, APD has confirmed they have a person of interest in the case.

"I hope that they are caught, and I hope that they face very severe criminal charges, and I’d like to see them end up in jail," a neighbor said.

South Boggy Creek became a crime scene in mid-April after the discovery of eleven lifeless dogs dumped in the creek, according to residents in the area.

"I don't understand how it could have just been one person. I mean it's eleven dogs, I could barely handle one at a time," a neighbor said.

A resident that lives near Shiloh Drive took a video that has been blurred due to its graphic nature.

A neighbor that did not want to appear on camera says people that frequent the creek believe the dogs were dumped by someone in the area.

"Seeing that someone did this to eleven dogs, this is just heartbreaking, although we can't do anything about what happened," the neighbor said.

The Austin Police Department's Animal Cruelty unit, along with Animal Protection, opened an investigation last month.

APD filed warrants for a person of interest this month.

"It brings up so many emotions, like anger and who could do this, and I think it is a little fear, like it is so close," a neighbor said.

Neighbors in the area brought flowers near the creek days after the dogs were found.

According to the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals of Texas, animal cruelty is a felony and punishable by a $10,000 fine and up to two years in jail.