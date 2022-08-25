APD: At least 1 person detained after shooting involving 'multiple people' in Downtown Austin

The Austin Police Department (APD) responded to a shooting involving multiple people Thursday night.

Police said the shooting happened in the 2600 blk of E 7th St. One person left the scene and was found across from Dell Seton Hospital at 15th and Red River St.

A large police presence was around the hospital as officers were taking the person into custody.

Police said all involved parties were detained and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

No other information was released.

This is a developing story, refresh for the latest updates