Elgin High School student in custody after altercation on campus: officials

The Brief An Elgin High School student is in custody following an altercation on campus Campus officials said three students were involved in an altercation on Friday, Oct. 30 One student was injured and evaluated by medics



One student is in custody after an altercation at Elgin High School on Friday, officials said.

What we know:

According to Elgin High School officials, on Friday, Oct. 30, the campus was placed on hold while police investigated an altercation involving three students.

One student was injured and evaluated by EMS, and another student was placed in police custody.

The campus is now safe and secure.

What we don't know:

The condition of the injured student was not released.

Officials did not say if any charges would be filed against the student in custody.