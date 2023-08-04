ERCOT issues Weather Watch for August 6 to 7

Austin broke the streak Friday for the most 100 degree days in a row, and temperatures aren't expected to cool off anytime soon. In fact, next week we could be even warmer.

That's one of the reasons why ERCOT has issued a Weather Watch for Aug 6-7.

ERCOT is also anticipating higher electrical demand and the potential for lower reserves.

Despite the Weather Watch, ERCOT says grid conditions are expected to be normal and can be monitored on https://ercot.com.

What is an ERCOT Weather Watch?

An ERCOT Weather Watch is an advance notification of forecasted significant weather with high demand. Grid conditions are expected to be normal, but due to forecasted conditions, operating reserves may be lower.

What Action is Needed?

No action is needed. You can monitor current and extended grid conditions on ercot.com.

Did You Know?

Reducing electric use during peak demand times can help you save and lower demand on the grid. Energy-saving tips can be found at ercot.com/txans.