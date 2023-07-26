Family of bobcats take up residency under deck of Pflugerville home

A family in Pflugerville was surprised by new neighbors that moved in.

Video taken by the homeowner showed a bobcat looking a little too comfortable while lounging on the back deck.

"Their address kind of threw me off because we're in suburbia, there are homes everywhere," said Tony Sosa, a technician for A to Z Pest Control, who was called in to help.

Meme Styles, who lives at the home and has a toddler, said her neighbor first spotted one hanging around about a week ago.

"And then my husband came out, had his morning coffee, and said, 'You know, there's a mama bobcat and baby bobcats playing on the playground,’" said Styles. "We've literally been inside the house not letting the baby come out and play just because of the danger."

It appeared the mother and her cubs were living underneath their deck.

"We've had a hundred-degree weather and no rain. We have a lake back here," said Sosa, referring to nearby Lake Pflugerville. "And there are a lot of rabbits, so that's a big part of why I think she was here, there's a food source, water source and den."

They were able to block an opening on the side of the deck and leave a small hole for the bobcats to venture out into a cage trip. They were later released on a property outside of town.

"What was really important for me is that there was a conscious, intentional way of trapping them and making sure that they are safe," said Styles. "At the end of the day, we are building all of these beautiful homes on what is essentially the land of these animals."

Sosa said in his 13 years of working in the pest control industry, this is only the second bobcat interaction he has had in Central Texas. The first bobcat he captured in a trap that was set for a different animal.

According to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, bobcats are found throughout Texas, but typically avoid people. They serve as important predators in urban areas by keeping other wildlife populations, like rodents, in check, according to a spokesperson for TPWD.

Below are recommendations from TPWD regarding bobcats: