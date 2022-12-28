Family of off-duty officer killed in wreck sues alleged drunk driver, bar

The wife, children, and parents of an off-duty officer who died after being hit by a vehicle in North Austin are expected to announce a wrongful death lawsuit today.

The Stewart Law Firm says they're suing the alleged drunk driver and the bar in The Domain that the officer's family says over-served her.

Officer Jeffrey Richardson was working a contract traffic control job in the early morning hours of June 29, 2022 on the Mopac service road when he was hit by a driver.

Lindsay Smith, 26, was arrested and charged with Intoxication Assault.