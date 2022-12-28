Expand / Collapse search

Family of off-duty officer killed in wreck sues alleged drunk driver, bar

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
North Austin
FOX 7 Austin

Family of off-duty officer killed in wreck sues alleged drunk driver, bar

The wife, children, and parents of an off-duty officer who died after being hit by a vehicle in North Austin announce a wrongful death lawsuit.

AUSTIN, Texas - The wife, children, and parents of an off-duty officer who died after being hit by a vehicle in North Austin are expected to announce a wrongful death lawsuit today.

The Stewart Law Firm says they're suing the alleged drunk driver and the bar in The Domain that the officer's family says over-served her.

Officer Jeffrey Richardson was working a contract traffic control job in the early morning hours of June 29, 2022 on the Mopac service road when he was hit by a driver.

Lindsay Smith, 26, was arrested and charged with Intoxication Assault.

Off-duty South Texas officer hit, killed by vehicle in North Austin

An off-duty Poteet Police Department officer was hit and killed while working a contract job at North Austin construction zone.