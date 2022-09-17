'Fully-involved 18-wheeler' causes closure on I-35 at William Cannon

A fatal crash has caused a closure of all lanes on I-35 in South Austin Saturday night.

TxDOT Austin reported the initial closure of I-35 northbound lanes and frontage road at William Cannon Drive just before 9 p.m., but the closure has since expanded to both northbound and southbound lanes.

I-35 southbound traffic is being diverted onto the frontage road.

The Austin Fire Department shared a look at the scene, saying the closure involves a "fully-involved 18-wheeler."

AFD is asking residents to stay clear of the area and watch for working responders.

ATCEMS says an adult has been pronounced dead at the scene and drivers can expect closures for investigation and clean-up.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.