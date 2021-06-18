First Boeing 737-10 flight to take off in Renton

article

Boeing announced that the first 737-10 flight will take off from Renton on Friday morning.

Landing at Boeing Field in Seattle is planned for about 12 p.m.

"Like Boeing's other 737 MAX models, the MAX 10 incorporates the latest technology CFM International LEAP-1B engines, Advanced Technology winglets, Boeing Sky Interior, large flight deck displays, and other improvements to deliver the highest efficiency," Boeing said on its website.

