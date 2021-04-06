Oakland Airport terminal evacuated due to alleged 'suicidal man with knife'

Alameda County Sheriff's deputies and other law enforcement agencies descended on the Oakland International Airport early Tuesday morning at Terminal 1.

The Alameda County Sheriff's Department said that a suicidal man with a knife was threatening to harm himself. Spokeswoman Tya Modeste said the man, in his 30s, passed a note to a SA mployee that said "Help me."

He then pulled out a large knife and held it to his throat, she said.

He appeared to be in a severe mental health crisis, she said, and she described him as "highly agitated."

Deputies and crisis negotiators were sent to speak with the man to get him help.

Terminal 1 was evacuated beyond the checkpoint.

Advertisement

"At this point, if you're flying out of Terminal 1, everything before the TSA checkpoint is on hold," she said.

Modeste said that the crisis intervention unit has been negotiating with the man since 5:45 a.m.

"They're trying to work with him to get to the safest resolve that we can achieve here today," she said.

Port of Oakland spokesman Roberto Bernardo said flights out of Terminal 1 could be impacted because of the activity but Terminal 2 is running as normal.

Vice President Kamala Harris arrived at the Oakland airport on Monday to discuss jobs and clean drinking water. She departed on Monday afternoon.