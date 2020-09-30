FM 973, FM 812 to completely shut down due to overturned 18-wheeler

The intersection of FM 812 and FM 973 in southeast Travis County will be completely closed as cranes work to upright an overturned 18-wheeler.

According to the Travis County Sheriff's Office, a call was received at around 9 a.m. Wednesday about the 18-wheeler, which was transporting the base of a wind turbine.

FM 973 and FM 812 will be completely shut down once cranes start working to upright the overturned 18-wheeler. (FOX 7 Austin)

Two cranes from San Antonio have been called in to help get it back upright. According to TCSO, one crane is on scene and they are currently waiting on the second.

FM 973 and FM 812 will be completely shut down once the cranes start working.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

