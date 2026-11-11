Following 'blue tsunami,' Ted Cuz moves to rebuild Texas GOP with new Austin headquarters

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The Brief Sen. Ted Cruz announced that his nonprofit, Saving Texas, will open an Austin headquarters to help rebuild the state’s Republican Party following major election losses. The new hub aims to recruit strong candidates, rebuild grassroots infrastructure, and boost fundraising across Texas, though no official opening timeline was provided. Cruz launched the initiative after calling recent midterm results a "blue tsunami," in which Democrats won every statewide office and gained control of the Texas House.



Sen. Ted Cruz is planning to open a new headquarters for his Saving Texas group to help strengthen the state Republican Party following sweeping election losses.

What we know:

Cruz announced Tuesday that the headquarters for the nonprofit organization, led by his allies, will open in Austin.

According to the senator, it is intended to serve as a central hub for coordinating Republican efforts as party leaders focus on "rebuilding" in Texas.

"The work of rebuilding our party begins right here," Cruz said in a statement. "That means recruiting strong candidates who share our principles, rebuilding the grassroots infrastructure that has powered Republican victories for decades, and raising the resources necessary to compete in every corner of our state."

What we don't know:

There has been no timeline given for when the headquarters could open.

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Cruz warns GOP has lost touch with voters, but expresses optimism they can regain ground

Dig deeper:

Cruz, who now remains one of the only statewide elected Republicans in Texas, previously warned in a lengthy post on X that his party had lost touch with voters in the Lone Star State.

The post was a part of his assessment of the midterm election results, which he referred to as a "blue tsunami."

Democratic candidates won every statewide race, gaining control of the governor’s office, the state House and many other state offices for the first time in decades.

Cruz blamed the results on Republicans' failure to address frustrations over rising costs, and said his party had also "alienated rural America." However, he still expressed optimism that Republicans could regain ground in the Lone Star State.

"I’m committed to doing the hard work of rebuilding our party in the state, and this organization and team will be an important part of that effort," Cruz said in his statement Tuesday.

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What's next:

Cruz will likely continue to be an influential voice for the Texas Republican Party.

There have also been rumors that he is looking at a presidential run in 2028. It would be his second bid for president after losing the 2016 Republican primary to Donald Trump.