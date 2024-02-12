Four dead in overnight crash in Southeast Austin

Four people died in a crash in Southeast Austin late Sunday night.

Around 10 p.m., Austin-Travis County EMS responded to a major crash on FM 812 and S. FM 973 with STAR Flight and multiple ambulances.

First responders say there were a total of five patients on scene.

Two patients were pinned in, and one had to be resuscitated with CPR.

Four people died at the scene and one patient was taken to St. David's South with potentially serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.