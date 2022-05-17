Georgetown ISD Education Foundation awards more than $34,000 in grants for teachers
GEORGETOWN, Texas - The Georgetown ISD Education Foundation awarded $34,125 in collaborative grants to teachers.
The purpose of the program is to fund innovative and creative educational projects that align with the district's Learner Profile and impact student learning.
Thirteen grants were awarded to teachers from nine campuses. This is the sixth year for the foundation’s annual collaborative grant program.
Spring 2022 Grant Winners:
Jessica Bailey, Krystal Rackley, Chelsey Cabarrubias
Benold Middle School
Book Club
Lindsay Cartledge, Alexandra Larsen
Carver Elementary School
Decodable reading
Karen Eden, Amy Phillips
Cooper Elementary School
Math workshop
Holly Rogers, Karen Eden
Cooper Elementary School
Seeing math with Digiblocks
Elise Lutz, Grace Lisenby
Georgetown High School
DNA analysis
Nan Wyatt, Maddie Guerra, Angela Morin, Lillian Lermon, Maria Velez Montes, Kim Dodds
Georgetown High School
Foreign Language and Visual Arts mural
Robert Thomas, Walker Nikolaus
Georgetown High School
Drone Robotics
Jennifer Wills, Greg Wall, Kelley Mayo, Theresa Fisher and Derrick Mersiovsky
Georgetown High School and East View High School collaboration
Automotive Repair
Debbie Johnson, Lori Smith, Michelle Pernicka, Makayla McSpadden, Janae Pierce
McCoy Elementary School
Virtual reality
Librarians Janae Pierce, Amy Simpson, Amanda DelConte, Andrea Montecinos, Breka McKinney, Carrie Vogler, Joanne Smith, Kristy Davies, Minda Egbert, Tara Guerra
McCoy, Purl, Carver, Cooper, Ford, Frost, Wolf Ranch, Village, Mitchell, Williams elementary schools
Stop motion animation
Pam Nickelson, Gayla Mulligan
Mitchell Elementary School
PCI reading program for those with learning disabilities
Katelyn Baker, Melissa Northcutt, Martha Fenton, Valerie Esquivel
Village Elementary School
Community-Based instruction for Pre-K
Kelly Gunn, Hanna Aguilar, Rosa Guevara, Natalie Kenisell, Anna Szperski
Williams Elementary School
STEM engineering kids