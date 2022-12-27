Georgetown police say man took family hostage, shot estranged wife during negotiations, fled

article

Georgetown police say a man, who was holding his family hostage, shot his estranged wife while officers were attempting to negotiate with him and took off.

The incident, in the 2700 block of Gabriel View Drive, prompted a shelter-in-place alert this morning that has since been lifted.

But police say the suspect, Ricardo Quinones, is still on the run.

Georgetown police say it all started with a 911 call from a juvenile saying their dad came into the house with a weapon and was holding the family hostage.

Police say the daughter was able to escape through a window.

Ricardo Quinones is described as a Hispanic male, 38-years old, 6’1", with dark hair and dark beard. He was last seen wearing all black, with a black ski mask (which may have been removed).

He was last seen in the 2700 block of Gabriel View Drive and may be operating a 2020, green Toyota Tundra, TX License plate number NFW9059.

"This is a tragic, family-violence incident and we do not believe the general community is at risk. The shelter-in-place directive for the immediate area has been lifted; however, residents are still encouraged to "see something, say something," said Georgetown police.

Officers continue to search for Mr. Quinones. If you see him or know where he might be, do not approach him. Instead, call 911 immediately.

The name of the deceased is being withheld, pending notification to family.