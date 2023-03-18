ATCEMS medivacs patient after 20-foot fall from cliff

A helicopter was called in to rescue a rock climber who had fallen from a cliff at Milton Reimers Ranch Park on Saturday afternoon.

Medics were dispatched to the scene after receiving reports that the patient had fallen from a 20-foot cliff.

The patient's fall had been partially broken by belay ropes, resulting in a non-life-threatening lower extremity injury.

Medics with STAR Flight, a helicopter EMS program, located the patient and moved them to a hoist location. The patient was then safely evacuated by helicopter.

The patient is being treated at Dell Seton Medical Center.