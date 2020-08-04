Gov. Abbott providing briefing on personal protective equipment in Texas
SAN ANTONIO, Texas - Texas Governor Greg Abbott is providing a briefing on personal protective equipment in Texas.
The governor is delivering remarks from the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) Warehouse in San Antonio.
The news conference is scheduled to begin at around 11 a.m. It will be streamed online and on the FOX 7 Austin Facebook page.
TDEM Chief Nim Kidd is expected to join the governor.
FOX 7 Austin is working to keep you up to date with coronavirus, with both local and national developments. You can also get the latest COVID-19 news from around the country at coronavirusnow.com.