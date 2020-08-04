Gov. Abbott providing briefing on personal protective equipment in Texas

Texas Governor Greg Abbott is providing a briefing on personal protective equipment in Texas.

The governor is delivering remarks from the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) Warehouse in San Antonio.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

The news conference is scheduled to begin at around 11 a.m. It will be streamed online and on the FOX 7 Austin Facebook page.

TDEM Chief Nim Kidd is expected to join the governor.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST INFO ON THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

___

Advertisement

FOX 7 Austin is working to keep you up to date with coronavirus, with both local and national developments. You can also get the latest COVID-19 news from around the country at coronavirusnow.com.