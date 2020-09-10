Gov. Abbott signing pledge against defunding Texas police departments

Debate over defunding police departments continues at the city and state level and today Texas Governor Greg Abbott is expected to join other state leaders in signing a pledge against defunding police departments in Texas.

Gov. Abbott will be aksing all Texans to join him in the "Back The Blue" pledge. The governor is also expected to announce a new legislative proposal to protect police funding in communities across the state.

Texas House Speaker Dennis Bonnen, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and members of the Austin Police Association are expected to be at the news conference.

The news conference comes as the Texas Municipal Police Association has launched a billboard campaign in support of the Austin Police Department. Two outdoor billboards have been placed on I-35 condemning the Austin City Council's actions to defund APD.

Supporters of the billboards say they're simply warning those coming into town of being at the potential risk for greater crime. Opponents argue the signs are nothing but a driving force of fear.

In his most recent "Got A Minute" segment, Austin Mayor Steve Adler said he actually supports local law enforcement and what the governor is doing. He says he doesn't quite understand the governor's pledge and feels the motive behind it is political.

Gov. Abbott's news conference is scheduled for 2 p.m. (CT).

You can get more information about the pledge here.