Governor Abbott says to watch his Facebook, teases announcement

Texas Governor Greg Abbott sent out an obscure tweet earlier today, the tweet told his followers to watch his Facebook page. It appears Governor Abbott may be making an announcement shortly on the social media platform.

"It sure would be good to watch my Facebook page about an hour from now," Abbott tweeted from his personal Twitter account.

The tweet comes two days after a previous tweet where he hinted bars might reopen soon in Texas. In that tweet, Abbott posted a gif of two beer mugs clinking that said "cheers" on it.

“Texans have continued to keep COVID under control. The hospitalizations, number of new positive cases, and positivity rate remain contained. Today was one of the lowest fatalities in a long time. I will be announcing more openings soon.”

Restaurants and retail have been allowed to operate at 75 percent capacity for several weeks in the state. But bars remain closed, after reopening briefly in late May before a summer spike in cases.

