San Jose VTA shooting kills 9, including employee who opened fire

A mass shooting at a Valley Transportation Authority light rail yard in San Jose on Wednesday morning during a union meeting left multiple people injured and nine people dead - including the shooter, according to authorities and sources.

The shooter was a VTA employee, according to Santa Clara County Sheriff's Deputy Russell Davis.

Multiple sources identified the suspect as Sam James Cassidy, 57, a technician at the rail yard where the shooting occurred.

In addition, KTVU has learned that a fire reported at Cassidy's home on Angmar Court about the same time is linked to the mass shooting, which was confirmed by the mayor.

That address became the site of a second crime scene by mid-morning. There were reports of gasoline and ammunition found throughout the house.

Authorities did not confirm the name of the shooter.

Cassidy's ex-wife told KTVU the two divorced in 2009 and she did not have much contact with him since then.

Davis said the barrage of bullets was reported at 6:34 a.m. at the VTA light rail yard at 101 Younger Avenue. A series of 911 calls prompted a flood of first responders and police, who had to conduct a rescue operation of those left wounded inside the building. The ATF and the FBI were called in to help investigate what happened and why.

Ground and aerial video showed dozens and dozens of patrol cars and fire engines lined the streets near the transit yard.

Davis would not elaborate on the type of weapon used or whether the shooting occurred inside or outside the building, which is a VTA hub that stores trains and serves as a maintenance yard not too far from the sheriff's office. He also wouldn't say how many people were injured or taken to the hospital.

"This is a fluid and active investigation," Davis said.

Sheriff Laurie Smith said she didn't want to share too many details as developments were unfolding in real time.

A mother of a VTA employee told KTVU her son called her to say that he was taken safely in the auditorium of the sheriff's office. Her son told her that the shooting occurred during a union meeting.

Her son was in the breakroom at the time of the shooting. He said the shooting occurred in the room next to the breakroom.

No one would comment about the shooting at the local union office.

But Amalgamated Transit Union International President John A. Costa issued a statement that said: "We are shocked and deeply saddened by the multiple fatalities and injuries at a shooting today at a VTA rail facility. Our hearts and prayers are with our sisters, brothers, and their families at ATU Local 265 in San Jose."

Costa said the union is working to provide support and assistance to the victims’ families, and "everyone impacted by this tragic event."

On social media, ATU Local 265 simply wrote the word "pray."

The sheriff's office would not confirm the motivation behind the shooting.

Michael Hawkins, 19, the son of a VTA employee, also told KTVU that his mother was working at the time of the shooting and was very scared when it happened. She ended up calling him on her co-worker's phone because she had dropped hers.

"I don't know how many people were with her," the young man said. "I think she was very close to the shootings. I guess she hid in the room with the rest of her coworkers."

His voice choked with emotion, VTA Board Chair Glenn Hendricks said at a news conference that VTA service would be suspended at noon and bus bridges would be provided for commuters.

"This was a horrible tragedy," he said, adding how proud he was of all the employees who were soldiering on. "We're so sorry this happened. We're so sorry for you."

The mass shooting garnered international attention, and Mayor Sam Liccardo tried to assuage the public that "the shooter is no longer a threat."

At a news conference, Liccardo added that this was a "horrific day for our city and a tragic day for the VTA family."

And he vowed that this should "never happen again" in San Jose, signaling some type of gun reform ordinances coming in the next two days.

Liccardo said that he knows several people who were working there at the time. And despite the pain, Liccardo said he knows the city will get through this.

Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez said it's important to remember that the VTA employees have been heroes all throughout the coronavirus pandemic, driving buses and taking people where they needed to go.

"And now we're calling them to be heroes a second time," Chavez said, in reference to the tragedy.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a tweet that his office was "in close contact with local law enforcement and monitoring this situation closely."

The last mass shooting in the South Bay occurred in July 2019 at the Garlic Gilroy Festival.

That's when Santino Legan walked into the annual family festival and opened fire.

Two children, Stephen Romero, 6, and Keyla Salazar, 13, were killed. So was 25-year-old Trevor Irby. Another 17 people were injured before Legan turned the gun on himself as police moved in.

For those who want information about the VTA victims, they can call 408-299-2311.