Man in Halloween costume stabs 2 people at coffee shop: APD

The Brief Man wearing Halloween costume stabbed two people at an E. Riverside coffee shop, says APD Police responded to a disturbance at Buzz Mill Coffee on Town Creek Drive Wednesday night The suspect was found on a nearby trail



A man is facing two felonies after allegedly stabbing two people at an E. Riverside-area coffee shop while wearing a Halloween costume Wednesday night.

20-year-old Shankar Temple Grace is facing two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and is still in the Travis County Jail as of Thursday afternoon.

What we know:

Just before 9 p.m., Austin police officers responded to Buzz Mill Coffee at 1505 Town Creek Drive for a disturbance.

Officers and ATCEMS found two people with stab wounds. Both were taken to a local hospital, one with life-threatening injuries and the other with non-life-threatening injuries. They are currently in stable condition.

Officers searched the area and found a suspect on a nearby walking trail near Rosewood and Chestnut Avenues. That suspect was later identified as Grace and booked into the Travis County Jail.

What we don't know:

Police did not release any information on a potential motive in the stabbing.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information should contact APD's Aggravated Assault unit at 512-974-5245.