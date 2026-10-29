Man in Halloween costume stabs 2 people at coffee shop: APD
AUSTIN, Texas - A man is facing two felonies after allegedly stabbing two people at an E. Riverside-area coffee shop while wearing a Halloween costume Wednesday night.
20-year-old Shankar Temple Grace is facing two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and is still in the Travis County Jail as of Thursday afternoon.
What we know:
Just before 9 p.m., Austin police officers responded to Buzz Mill Coffee at 1505 Town Creek Drive for a disturbance.
Officers and ATCEMS found two people with stab wounds. Both were taken to a local hospital, one with life-threatening injuries and the other with non-life-threatening injuries. They are currently in stable condition.
Officers searched the area and found a suspect on a nearby walking trail near Rosewood and Chestnut Avenues. That suspect was later identified as Grace and booked into the Travis County Jail.
What we don't know:
Police did not release any information on a potential motive in the stabbing.
What you can do:
Anyone with any information should contact APD's Aggravated Assault unit at 512-974-5245.
The Source: Information in the report comes from the Austin Police Department