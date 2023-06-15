Gov. Abbott signs controversial women's sports bill into law at Capitol
AUSTIN, Texas - Gov. Greg Abbott held a bill signing ceremony at the Capitol to sign SB 15, or the "Save Women's Sports" bill.
The law requires athletes at Texas colleges and universties to compete on teams corresponding to the student's biological sex at birth, barring trans athletes from competing within their gender identity.
The governor is joined at the ceremony by bill authors and sponsors, female athletes and other women's sports advocates.