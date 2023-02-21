Harker Heights officer shot, killed suspect after police pursuit

A Harker Heights police officer shot and killed a suspect after a police pursuit early this morning.

It started with a traffic stop around 1 a.m. at the intersection of Indian Trail and East Veterans Memorial Blvd.

Police say the preliminary investigation shows the suspect fled the traffic stop and the officer pursued them, but the suspect lost control of the vehicle near the intersection of Indian Trail and Beeline.

Police say the suspect had a knife and advanced toward the officer "in a threatening manner" before the officer fired his service weapon.

Police officers performed life-saving measures, but the suspect was pronounced dead at 3:27 a.m.

The officer is on administrative leave, which is standard policy with use of deadly force.

The Texas Rangers are investigating.