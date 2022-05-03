Harmony Public Schools surprises teachers with $500 stipend for National Teacher Appreciation week

Harmony Public Schools surprised its 4,800 teachers and team members across Texas for National Teacher Appreciation week.

The public charter school system awarded a $500 stipend to all employees for their efforts throughout the 2021-22 school year.

"Throughout the many challenges of the past few years, our Harmony Public Schools team members have stepped up time and time again to keep our students focused on learning," Harmony Public Schools CEO Fatih Ay said. "Whether they are a teacher, an extracurricular club coach, a college counselor, mentor or one of the many other roles needed to give our students the full spectrum of support they deserve, our team members are making a difference every day at Harmony."

Funds will be distributed May 2-6 to all current employees, if they were active in April 2022.

With around 4,800 workers in Texas, the total commitment from the stipend will be about $2.4 million. The stipend was approved by the Harmony Public Schools Executive Board on April 30.

"Though funds will be distributed during Teacher Appreciation Week, the stipend is not being given specifically in recognition of the week, rather for an entire school year's worth of exemplary work," the school system said.

Harmony Public Schools currently is accepting applications for both students and team members for the 2022-23 school year.