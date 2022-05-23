Harmony Public Schools, Texas State University System announce new partnership

The Texas State University System (TSUS) and Harmony Public Schools (HPS) have signed a memorandum to establish and expand collaborative efforts to support HPS graduates.

With the new program, HPS graduates can apply to, advance in and graduate from a Texas State member institution.

The agreement also allows TSUS institutions to inform HPS students about the benefits of pursuing higher education and to work closely with HPS to support students who choose to attend a TSUS institution.

The agreement is designed to increase HPS graduates’ attendance, retention and college graduation rates by developing strategies to address the challenges of HPS students, many of whom are first-generation college students from low-income families.

