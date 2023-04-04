Hays County looking for two suspects in vehicle burglary

article

Hays County Crimestoppers is looking for information about two suspects involved in a burglary at a San Marcos apartment complex.

On Saturday, March 11, investigators say two males rode into the Parlor Apartments parking garage on mountain bikes. They say one suspect acted as a lookout while the other broke the right front passenger window of the victim's vehicle and stole property inside.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Suspect #1 broke into a vehicle and stole property, officials say. (Hays County Crimestoppers)

If you have any information about the incident, the suspects, or their whereabouts, contact Hays County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-324-TIPS (8477), online at http://callcrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips app on your smartphone.