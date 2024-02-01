Homicide at South Austin motel leaves 1 dead

Austin police say one person is dead and another is in custody after a shooting in the parking lot of a motel in South Austin.

Police received a 911 call shortly after midnight from a caller saying there were two men with guns outside of the Super 8 motel in the 4200 block of the S. I-35 frontage road.

When police arrived, they heard one gunshot.

They arrested the suspect and attempted CPR on the victim, but the victim died on scene.

Police are still trying to determine what led to the shooting.