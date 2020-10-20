Houston police officer killed, another injured in shooting

article

A Houston police officer was killed and another was injured in a shooting while responding to a domestic disturbance Tuesday morning.

Chief Art Acevedo identified the officer who died as Sgt. Harold Preston.

The shooting occurred in the 2600 block of Holly Hall on Tuesday morning.

Chief Acevedo wrote on Twitter, "We have had two officers struck by gunfire. Please pray! More to follow.”

Just before 10 a.m., HPD said SWAT was responding to the scene for a possible barricaded suspect.

Around 10:30 a.m., Chief Acevedo said the suspect was taken into custody. HPD said the suspect was being transported to the hospital.

This is a developing story. Check for back for updates.